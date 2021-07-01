Piers Morgan Has Something To Say About Princess Diana

Piers Morgan is known for being unapologetically brash, especially when it comes to the British royal family. Case in point: Morgan was thrilled to be at the center of the Meghan Markle drama and did not shy away from sharing his feelings about Meghan and Prince Harry even after storming off the set of "Good Morning Britain" cost him his longtime job. It's no surprise then that he had some thoughts to share about Princess Diana on the day that would have marked her 60th birthday and the special occasion that brought Prince Harry and Prince William together in London to unveil a statue of their late mother at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, per Independent.

The statue, which was sculpted in bronze by Ian Rank Broadley, shows the late princess surrounded by three children and aims to showcase her generosity and penchant for charity work. As the brothers said in a joint statement, per People, the memorial highlights "her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better." It's a sentiment that was not lost on Morgan, who could not resist sharing his own thoughts about the princess on her would-be birthday.