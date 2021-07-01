What Was Princess Diana's Last Birthday Like?

Princess Diana's memory has carried on since her death in 1997, and now she will be immortalized forever thanks to the unveiling of her statue at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday. Although people are left to imagine how the beloved princess would be today, those who knew her best think she would be just as humble as ever.

In fact, according to royal reporter Richard Kay, Diana didn't care much to be the center of attention, especially on her birthday. While she would have liked her special day to pass "virtually unnoticed," Kay recalled, per Daily Mail, Diana was in her usual-high spirits on her last birthday before her untimely death at age 36.

That day, she received 300 cards before noon, plus 70 flower bouquets before her staff stopped counting. While speaking with Kay on the phone, she said, "'It's like Kew Gardens in here,'" thanks to her gifts. And, according to Kay, she cheerfully sang, "'Happy Birthday to ME!'" while updating him on her presents and days events. Keep scrolling for more details about Princess Diana's last living birthday.