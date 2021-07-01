What Is Lynne Spears Doing To Help Britney?

Britney Spears has had a difficult journey to reclaim her independence, and some fans wonder what her mother Lynne Spears is doing to help. The speculation ramped up after Britney made it clear she wants her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator, a request the judge denied on June 29. That left people wondering, who will step up to help Britney now?

As People detailed, Britney spoke for more than 20 minutes during the virtual June 23 court hearing held in Los Angeles, and apparently, Lynne and her lawyer listened in on it. That was the first time the pop star has shared public comments about the conservatorship put into place in 2008, and she had plenty to say. She detailed her frustrations with the situation and requested the conservatorship end without her needing to do a final mental health evaluation.

Since Britney's court statement, numerous family members and insiders have emerged trying to set the record straight regarding their support for the pop star. Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears shared her thoughts via social media, insisting she's supported her sister all along. Dad Jamie Spears insisted conservator Jodi Montgomery was to blame for how things have been handled, and Montgomery quickly fired back. All of this finger-pointing leaves Britney's fans wondering where her mother is and what she's doing to help.