Brandi Glanville Reveals The Extreme Feelings She Once Felt Toward LeAnn Rimes

Brandi Glanville is best known for her role as, well herself, on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The model appeared on the hit Bravo series from 2011 to 2015, and a few episodes in, she became one of the most memorable cast members ever, and that's certainly saying a lot. Brandi didn't have much of a filter, and some fans loved her, while some fans hated her. A lot of her time of the show centered around her now ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's infidelity with LeAnn Rimes, which at the time, made a lot of headlines.

To recap the drama, the press broke the news of the alleged affair between Cibrian and singer Rimes in March 2009, per Us Weekly). At the time, Cibrian and Brandi were married, and LeAnn was married to backup dancer and now chef Dean Sheremet. "LeAnn is a stalker. She refuses to leave us alone — it is shameful and scary," Brandi alleged to the outlet in 2009. "People are going to say it takes two to tango, and I get that, but at some point, LeAnn needs to stop asking him to dance." By July 2009, Brandi revealed that she and Eddie were separating. "Eddie and LeAnn deserve each other," she quipped.

Brandi and Cibrian finalized their divorce in October 2010, but plenty of drama continued to ensue between the two ladies — keep scrolling for deets.