Did Kate Really Want To Attend Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling?

On July 1, Prince William and Prince Harry reunited at Kensington Palace to unveil a statue of their mother, which they commissioned back in 2017, according to BBC News. Together, the brothers stood in the Sunken Garden — one of Princess Diana's favorite places at the palace — and pulled a cover off of the bronze statue that was sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley. The statue features Diana, wearing a belted skirt and a top with button detail, surrounded by three children. "The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales, is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess' work. The portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion," the palace said in a statement, according to The Sun.

Noticeably absent from the unveiling were the wives of William and Harry. And while it was made fairly clear that Meghan Markle would not attend the event due to the fact that she gave birth to her daughter, Lilibet Diana, just about one month ago on June 4, many were curious as to why Kate Middleton wasn't in attendance. Read on to find out if Kate wanted to be on-hand for that special moment with her husband and her brother-in-law.