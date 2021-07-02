Did Kate Really Want To Attend Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling?
On July 1, Prince William and Prince Harry reunited at Kensington Palace to unveil a statue of their mother, which they commissioned back in 2017, according to BBC News. Together, the brothers stood in the Sunken Garden — one of Princess Diana's favorite places at the palace — and pulled a cover off of the bronze statue that was sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley. The statue features Diana, wearing a belted skirt and a top with button detail, surrounded by three children. "The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales, is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess' work. The portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion," the palace said in a statement, according to The Sun.
Noticeably absent from the unveiling were the wives of William and Harry. And while it was made fairly clear that Meghan Markle would not attend the event due to the fact that she gave birth to her daughter, Lilibet Diana, just about one month ago on June 4, many were curious as to why Kate Middleton wasn't in attendance. Read on to find out if Kate wanted to be on-hand for that special moment with her husband and her brother-in-law.
Kate Middleton will see the statue 'at a later time'
A source told Us Weekly that Kate Middleton did really wanted to attend the unveiling, but she had good reason not to. "Out of respect for [Prince] Harry and William, [the royal family] wanted it to be just about Diana's sons and not a huge public affair. Kate was definitely supporting William while physically not being there and really wanted to attend, but the family as a whole decided it was best for the kids and her to stay home," the source explained. The source went on to say that the Duchess of Cambridge "watched from afar with [her three children].
It's unknown if Kate has seen the statue in person just yet; on July 2, she arrived at Wimbledon to take in some tennis, according to the Daily Mail. Us Weekly's source explained that Kate and the children will visit the statue "at a later time." Overall, the ceremony for the unveiling was cut back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The palace referred to the occasion as a "small event" and said that "in addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present," according to Us Weekly. Indeed it was kept very small, but William and Harry were sure to include their mother's her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, and her two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, according to the Washington Post.