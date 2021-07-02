Diana Statue Reveal Not Without Tension Amid Royal Brothers Feud

Princess Diana's statue was unveiled to the public on July 1 in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden, one of her favorite spots.

Although Prince William and Prince Harry gave separate speeches at the event, the fact that they stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" gave hope for their future, according to the Daily Mail. The brothers reportedly put their differences aside for the event as William was seen "talking earnestly to his brother." Another source told the outlet that the brothers were in contact due to England's soccer win on June 29. "It is still far from good between them," the source said. "But there has apparently been an exchange of messages, particularly about the football, which is a step in the right direction, if only to do honor to their mother."

However, royal reporter Omid Scobie claimed the unveiling was about Diana and not the place for a "public reconciliation." "Professionalism" was the name of the game here, he said. Despite the seemingly happy overtones, there was allegedly some tension at the event. Keep reading for more details.