Survey Reveals How Many People Would Be Embarrassed To Admit They Watch This YouTuber

We all have our guilty pleasures. That's why Nicki Swift surveyed 581 readers in the U.S. to find out how many people would be embarrassed to admit they watched a certain YouTube celebrity. There are plenty of YouTubers who are popular but a bit sketchy.

We anticipated that brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul would be at the top of the list of YouTubers whom readers would be embarrassed to admit they watched. The Paul brothers' antics range from obnoxious to downright offensive, so many people don't want to admit they are fans. Another YouTube celebrity who is very popular but many don't claim they watch is PewDiePie. The OG YouTuber has 110 million subscribers, but his racist and anti-Semitic comments have offended millions of people (for good reason).

We thought Daniel "Keemstar" Keem would be a YouTuber that people would be embarrassed to admit they watched, too. Keemstar is one of the most controversial YouTube celebrities...and a huge fan of Donald Trump. Finally, we expected make-up guru James Charles to be one of the YouTubers that people would be embarrassed to admit they watched. Charles made headlines after allegedly sending sexual messages to underage boys, per the BBC. Charles denied the allegations of "grooming" and said he thought the boys were 18, the outlet reported. Keep reading to find out the YouTuber people would be embarrassed to admit they watch!