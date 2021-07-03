Survey Reveals How Many People Would Be Embarrassed To Admit They Watch This YouTuber
We all have our guilty pleasures. That's why Nicki Swift surveyed 581 readers in the U.S. to find out how many people would be embarrassed to admit they watched a certain YouTube celebrity. There are plenty of YouTubers who are popular but a bit sketchy.
We anticipated that brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul would be at the top of the list of YouTubers whom readers would be embarrassed to admit they watched. The Paul brothers' antics range from obnoxious to downright offensive, so many people don't want to admit they are fans. Another YouTube celebrity who is very popular but many don't claim they watch is PewDiePie. The OG YouTuber has 110 million subscribers, but his racist and anti-Semitic comments have offended millions of people (for good reason).
We thought Daniel "Keemstar" Keem would be a YouTuber that people would be embarrassed to admit they watched, too. Keemstar is one of the most controversial YouTube celebrities...and a huge fan of Donald Trump. Finally, we expected make-up guru James Charles to be one of the YouTubers that people would be embarrassed to admit they watched. Charles made headlines after allegedly sending sexual messages to underage boys, per the BBC. Charles denied the allegations of "grooming" and said he thought the boys were 18, the outlet reported. Keep reading to find out the YouTuber people would be embarrassed to admit they watch!
Readers picked Logan Paul and Keemstar in a tie
We asked Nicki Swift readers to tell us the YouTuber they would be embarrassed to admit they watched. Out of the 581 readers we surveyed, there was a tie for the YouTube celebrity that people would be embarrassed to say they watched! Controversial YouTubers Logan Paul and Keemstar tied for the number one place in the survey with 21.34% each! In another Nicki Swift survey, fans chose Logan Paul as the worst YouTube celebrity. Considering Logan and Keemstar have created many offensive YouTube videos, the survey makes sense.
But the number two spot in the survey was a surprise. Readers ranked YouTube celeb Jeffree Star for second place in the survey, giving him 16.35% of the vote. While Star is not everybody's cup of tea, we didn't see him being at the top of the list of YouTubers people would be embarrassed to admit they watched. The next YouTube celebs people would not want to admit they watched were James Charles, with 14.80% of the vote, and Jake Paul, with 13.94% of the vote.
Finally, we were shocked at the last YouTuber who made the list. Some Nicki Swift readers picked comedian Grace Helbig as the YouTuber they would be embarrassed to admit they watched. Readers gave Helbig 12.22% of the votes. Fast Company named Helbig one of the most creative people of 2014, but evidently, her humor isn't for everyone.