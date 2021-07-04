Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar Have Something To Say About Counting On's Cancelation

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar held nothing back when addressing the cancellation of their kids' show, "Counting On." As fans know, Josh Duggar was arrested in April on child pornography charges in Arkansas, per CNN. The US attorney's office alleged that the disgraced reality star "allegedly downloaded material that depicted the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12." A few months after the arrest, TLC released a statement saying they "will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," adding, "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

A few members of the Duggar family have come forward to share their thoughts on the matter, with the first being Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. "We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family," they said on Instagram. "It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible." The pair also wrote that they "wholeheartedly agree" with TLC's decision, and they thanked fans and the show's crew for their support over the years. They also shared that they are happy to be able to continue their creative journey in Los Angeles.

As for the matriarch and patriarch of the Duggar clan? Keep scrolling to find out what they had to say.