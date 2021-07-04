Liz Hurley's Son Damian Just Lost Up To $250 Million Dollars. Here's Why

Liz Hurley is known for starring in the legendary "Austin Powers" film series, flaunting her youthful figure on social media, and for having a son whose her near-spitting image. The British actor would lay down her life for her handsome young man, as she has been doing every single day since she welcomed Damian into her life in April 2002.

Liz shares her only child with her late ex, Steve Bing. The model dated the businessman for about 18 months before splitting in 2002. Shortly after their breakup, Liz discovered she was pregnant, but Bing initially denied the claims, saying the two "were not in an exclusive relationship" (via Celebrity Nine). The entertainment mogul and heir of his grandfather's $600 million inheritance said it would be Liz's choice "to be a single mother," though he promised he would be "an extremely involved and responsible parent" if he were the father.

While paternity tests later confirmed he was Damian's dad, that certainly was not the case, as Bing remained absent from the majority of his son's life. However, the pair were on the path to repairing their broken bond leading up to the film producer's death in June 2020. As the Daily Mail reported, Bing reached out to Damian on his 18th birthday. Tragically, they never got a chance to make up for lost time. To make matters worse, Damian will no longer receive a penny of his late dad's multi-million dollar fortune. To find out why Damian just lost $250 million, keep scrolling.