How Much Does Britney Spears' Lawyer Really Cost Her?

The more information that comes out about Britney Spears' conservatorship case, the more shocking it is. The pop star has been in the news since she testified in court on June 23, seeking to end the conservatorship because it was "cruel and abusive." On July 3, The New Yorker published a new story about Britney's conservatorship that revealed even darker details on how the pop star's dad and lawyers have controlled her life for 13 years.

The New Yorker's report is gut-wrenching. The story reveals new details about Jamie Spears and Britney's attorney, Sam Ingham. Sources told the magazine that Ingham was loyal to the conservatorship and Jamie instead of to his client. According to The New Yorker, Britney's father cut out anyone who tried to help the pop singer. Britney is not allowed to have a cell phone or communicate with the outside world.

Jacqueline Butcher was a friend of the Spears family who testified in court at Britney's conservatorship's creation. Butcher told The New Yorker, "At the time, I thought we were helping. And I wasn't, and I helped a corrupt family seize all this control." If you're upset about Britney's conservatorship situation, buckle in. It's shocking how much money the pop star's lawyer makes!