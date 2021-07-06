The Tragic Death Of NHL Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

Matiss Kivlenieks, who is best known for his NHL career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, has died. He was just 24 years old at the time of his death.

The tragic accident happened on the Fourth of July, which is supposed to be a joyous holiday spent with family and friends. According to ESPN, outlets first reported that Kivlenieks died from a head injury after running from a firework and falling on the concrete. However, a medical examiner later confirmed that the cause of death was chest trauma from a stray firework. "There was some minor injury to his exterior, which would lead us to believe that some portion of the firework made contact with him, but we're not really sure if it was a direct hit or whether the percussion from the explosion caused his injuries," Lt. Jason Meier told the press of the impact that caused significant heart and lung damage.

Kivlenieks and a few others were at a private residence in Novi, Michigan, in a hot tub when a firework appeared to have been shot off by someone at the same party. It does not seem like the explosive launch was on purpose, and Meier said that it appears to have just been a tragic accident. According to his NHL bio, the Latvian-born goalie played two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and has logged eight games during his NHL career. Since the accident, tributes for Kivlenieks have been pouring in. Keep scrolling to find out more.