Why Was David Schwimmer Just Branded As Jealous And Despicable?

David Schwimmer is best known for his role as Ross Geller on "Friends," but the actor has since appeared in several other shows and mini-series, including the "American Crime Story" based on O.J. Simpson, where he played the role of Robert Kardashian (via IMDb). However, fans will forever have a soft spot for the actor thanks to his portrayal as good, old Ross. And we're not going to lie; his character also made us have a greater love for paleontology.

It turns out, a lot of women had a crush on Schwimmer during his time on the NBC hit, according to Courteney Cox. "When David goes outside, it's like the Beatles just arrived," she dished in a 1995 interview with People. While Schwimmer seemed modest about the crushes, joking that it must have been his haircut, Cox insisted that girls loved him during curtain calls. And when Schwimmer was sad, the ladies even loved that. "The way David says 'hi' when he's depressed is so cute; you just want to run up and say, 'Okay, what? I'll help you,'" Cox shared.

While it seems as though most human women had some sort of an attraction to Schwimmer (according to his co-star, at least), there are a few others who aren't as keen on the actor ... and they may or may not be monkeys. Keep scrolling to find out more deets on the one castmate who didn't love the actor.