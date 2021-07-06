Why Was David Schwimmer Just Branded As Jealous And Despicable?
David Schwimmer is best known for his role as Ross Geller on "Friends," but the actor has since appeared in several other shows and mini-series, including the "American Crime Story" based on O.J. Simpson, where he played the role of Robert Kardashian (via IMDb). However, fans will forever have a soft spot for the actor thanks to his portrayal as good, old Ross. And we're not going to lie; his character also made us have a greater love for paleontology.
It turns out, a lot of women had a crush on Schwimmer during his time on the NBC hit, according to Courteney Cox. "When David goes outside, it's like the Beatles just arrived," she dished in a 1995 interview with People. While Schwimmer seemed modest about the crushes, joking that it must have been his haircut, Cox insisted that girls loved him during curtain calls. And when Schwimmer was sad, the ladies even loved that. "The way David says 'hi' when he's depressed is so cute; you just want to run up and say, 'Okay, what? I'll help you,'" Cox shared.
While it seems as though most human women had some sort of an attraction to Schwimmer (according to his co-star, at least), there are a few others who aren't as keen on the actor ... and they may or may not be monkeys. Keep scrolling to find out more deets on the one castmate who didn't love the actor.
David Schwimmer is not popular in the monkey community
It's David Schwimmer versus the monkey trainer. In an interview with The Sun, Marcel's (who was actually played by two female monkeys) trainer Mike Morris spoke out about Schwimmer. Ironically, the trainer shared that one monkey (named Katie) has worked in Hollywood for several years with the likes of Dustin Hoffman. Morris also dished that the monkey loved a few "Friends" cast members like Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, but Schwimmer has been the only Hollywood star Katie has not gelled well with.
"I have never ever watched Friends because of Schwimmer's comments about the monkeys," Morris told the outlet. "I have refused to ever since he did an interview after the animals got written out of the show and he said they tried to bite him and throw poop at him." Morris said Schwimmer's recollection of the events is false, and after he saw Schwimmer's comments on the "Friends" reunion, he felt the need to break his silence.
"Schwimmer was fine with the monkeys for the first couple of episodes and happy to be there," he continued. "But people would laugh at the monkey and I think he got jealous because it wasn't him getting the laughs." Morris also stated that Schwimmer didn't rehearse with the animals, making their job harder to do. One monkey has since passed away from cancer at the age of 36, and Morris finds it "despicable for him to still be speaking ill of her." Wowza!