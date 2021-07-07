RHOP Alum Monique Samuels Reveals Sad Loss

Former reality star Monique Samuels' pet parrot, T'Challa, quickly became a rising phoenix and fan-favorite on "Real Housewives of Potomac." As reported by Bravo TV's The Daily Dish, the reality star initially got the bird as a way to reduce stress. "Now that I have three kids, I'm constantly being pulled left and right, and I'm trying to figure out how to balance myself," Monique explained during the premiere episode of Season 5. "I have always been an animal lover, and I said, 'I need to get a bird.' He's like a stress reliever for me," she continued.

Unfortunately, T'Challa also proved to be a point of contention in many episodes as the rest of the "RHOP" cast wasn't as comfortable around him. Lest we forget the infamous moment during Season 5 in an episode aptly titled, "Look Who's Squawking." While the ladies were enjoying a leisurely trip to Monique's lake house, newcomer and political commentator Wendy Osefo was caught off-guard when T'Challa took flight and headed straight for the newbie, sending her into hysterics. Later, during an interview with E! News, Wendy described the incident as an out-of body experience. "My soul jumped out of my body like, 'Oh my god! Jesus.' It was bad," Wendy recalled.

Unfortunately, T'Challa is now making headlines for a very different reason. Keep reading after the jump to learn more about the tragedy that has struck the Samuels family.