How Is Meghan Markle's Relationship With Kate Middleton Today?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship went through a bit of a trying time after one of the women made the other cry ahead of Meghan's wedding. In 2018, the British press released a report that claimed Meghan made Kate cry at a dress fitting for Princess Charlotte, according to Newsweek. However, Meghan told quite a different story. In speaking with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Meghan said the "reverse happened," and said that it was actually Kate that made her cry. "A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings," Meghan told Oprah, according to Harper's Bazaar.

And while the two women have been spotted smiling together on various outings — at Wimbledon, for example — it has long been believed that they actually don't care much for each other. Couple that with a rift between their husbands, and it really didn't sound like Meghan and Kate would ever get along. It has been well over a year since the two women have seen each other, and many royal watchers have found themselves wondering what Meghan and Kate's relationship is like today. Keep reading to find out.