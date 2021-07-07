A Source Reveals How Jennifer Lopez Is Really Doing With Ben Affleck
Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April, it seems like she picked up right where she left off with ex-fiance Ben Affleck.
Affleck was reportedly first spotted in a white Cadillac SUV outside of her home at the end of April, but a source said they were "just friends," according to Page Six. This supposed friendship raised eyebrows when the rumored couple jetted off to Montana in May for a romantic getaway, complete with pools, hot tubs, and their very own chef. It's obvious Affleck had to impress!
According to an Us Weekly report, "It feels like they've been together again for years, not months. As far as they're both concerned, they're just blessed to have found each other." It seems like Lopez is having the time of her life, but how is she really doing with this rekindled romance? Keep reading for more details.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are happier than ever
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's "relationship is very strong," and Lopez "is beyond happy" with her new man, according to People. She opened up on the July 5 episode of Zane Lowe's Apple music radio show and said (via Us Weekly), "I've never been better. I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."
There's clearly no trouble in paradise here! The couple recently spent some time in the Hamptons and her twins Max and Emme tagged along. "They were with family and friends and had several activities planned, including beach outings, boating and a BBQ," a source told the People. The couple's kids are reportedly seeing each other more frequently as Lopez toys with the idea of moving from Miami to Los Angeles aka Affleck's home base. "Ben is slowly getting to know [Jennifer's] kids, and his son is also spending time with Jennifer and her kids," the source continued.
"Bennifer 2.0" is definitely a thing and J-Lo and Affleck seem like they can't get enough of each other. "Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen," and Lopez spends "as much time with Ben as possible," according to a June 26 People report. It's clear these two can't be away from each other!