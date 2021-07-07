A Source Reveals How Jennifer Lopez Is Really Doing With Ben Affleck

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April, it seems like she picked up right where she left off with ex-fiance Ben Affleck.

Affleck was reportedly first spotted in a white Cadillac SUV outside of her home at the end of April, but a source said they were "just friends," according to Page Six. This supposed friendship raised eyebrows when the rumored couple jetted off to Montana in May for a romantic getaway, complete with pools, hot tubs, and their very own chef. It's obvious Affleck had to impress!

According to an Us Weekly report, "It feels like they've been together again for years, not months. As far as they're both concerned, they're just blessed to have found each other." It seems like Lopez is having the time of her life, but how is she really doing with this rekindled romance? Keep reading for more details.