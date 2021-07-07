What's Really Going On With Kail And Vee From Teen Mom's Podcast?

Having watched each others' lives unfold on television for so long, it's no wonder that the cast of "Teen Mom" always seems to have some beef or drama going on. Most recently, Vee Rivera opened up about a feud going on between her and her podcast co-host Kailyn Lowry. There had been speculation amongst "Baby Mamas No Drama" podcast listeners that something was up between the two women, given that they hadn't recorded an episode in a while. Turns out, fans were right to expect that something was going on, as Vee revealed in an Instagram Story in early July.

She said, "I just wanted to hop on here because so many people were dm-ing me and asking me what happened to me on the podcast and stuff like that, so I'm actually doing an episode. ... It will just be me and my best friend. ... Me and Kail decided that we're going to like kinda do episodes separately until we get our s**t together. There's a lot going on, but like we're fine."

Are they though? Because this isn't the first time the two business partners and friends have seemingly butted heads.