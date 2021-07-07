Meghan Markle Slammed For Having 'Zero Class' By Former Model

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a great deal of criticism after they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, and move out of the UK in search of a new lease on life. Following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received quite a bit of mixed feedback; while many people have shown support for the couple, others can't believe that they spoke so openly about private issues involving the royal family. The reviews haven't really caused Harry and Meghan to fall back any, however, as Harry has continued speaking out about his personal experience living in the UK in various interviews this year.

Meghan has received extra criticism from several high-profile people in the media industry, including Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly. Following the Oprah interview, Kelly took to Twitter to share her opinion on the couple. "[Meghan and Harry] pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this?" she tweeted. Meanwhile, Morgan went so far as to accuse Meghan of lying. "I don't believe a word she says," he stated on Australia's "60 Minutes," according to Fox News.

Although it has been four months since that interview with Oprah aired, Meghan has been put on blast yet again. Read on to find out more.