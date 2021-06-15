Princess Diana's Vocal Coach Reveals The One Major Way Diana And Meghan Are The Same - Exclusive

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship leaked in the press, the former actor has been compared to Princess Diana. Almost anyone who's glossed over a tabloid can see the clear similarities. Prior to establishing themselves within the crown, Meghan lived in a sorority house and Diana had three flatmates. They both were estranged from a parent (Diana's mother left when she was five years old, and Meghan's father continuously runs his mouth in the press), but beyond all, the pair famously struggled to adjust to royal life. The only clear difference is that one decided to stay — and ultimately had her life tragically cut short — and the other decided to save herself.

Meghan's likeness to the Princess of Wales motivated the pair's exit from the crown as Harry feared "history was repeating itself" amidst Meghan's widespread mistreatment in the press. "My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white and now look what's happened," he told Oprah Winfrey in their bombshell interview (via People). "You want to talk about history repeating itself, they're not going to stop until [Meghan] dies."

A shared struggle isn't the only place in which Meghan can relate to her late mother-in-law. In this exclusive interview, Princess Diana's former vocal coach and author of "Diana Voice of Change," Stewart Pearce, explains how the pair's voices are their ultimate similarity.