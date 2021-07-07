The Truth About The Feud Between Scott Disick And Maluma

A feud is seemingly brewing between reality star Scott Disick and latin music superstar Maluma, and it has some fans feeling very confused.

The unlikely pair have been seen out and about in Miami, Fla. together many times, including for the grand opening of Pharrell Williams' new hotel, the Goodtime Hotel. The outing even sparked dating rumors between Maluma and Kim Kardashian, Disick's sort-of sister-in-law and aunt to the reality star's three children with Kourtney Kardashian.

Photos of Scott Disick hanging out with Maluma have surfaced across social media over the past year, with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star even taking to his own Instagram to share a selfie with Maluma with the caption, "Missin miami." The Colombian singer commented on the photo "miss u too," according to E! News. So clearly, they're pals! Or at least, they were.

Has the reality star and "Chantaje" singer's friendship taken a turn for the worst? Here's why fans are thinking as much.