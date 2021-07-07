Rudy Giuliani's Law Career Suffers Another Blow

It'll come as no surprise that Rudy Giuliani's career is tanking. The former mayor of New York became the private attorney to former President Donald Trump, causing much speculation about the nature of their relationship. Things soured between the two men and the rumored root of their feud is all about money. What else?

Giuliani's had a tough time as of late in the public light, which has been riddled with embarrassing moments for the attorney. There was that awkward debacle with his hair dye leaking down his face, which a hairstylist helpfully explained. We can't forget either about the awkward press conference at the Four Seasons, except it was a landscaping location instead of the hotel. So many memories!

Well, things are looking bad again for Giuliani and it's all because of his false claims about the election and Trump's loss to President Joe Biden. His misleading statements are having serious repercussions on his law career. Here's what's up.