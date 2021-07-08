One Of Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Boyfriends Opens Up About What She's Really Like

One of Jennifer Aniston's exes is opening up about what it's really like to date the former "Friends" star. Aniston has been linked to a number of famous faces over the years, so it's easy to forget she dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz way back in 1995. Yep, just as she was getting to grips with fame as Rachel Green she and Duritz were an item, a few years before her "Friends" co-star and real life bestie Courteney Cox was linked to him.

Aniston has been fairly open about her romances and has been vocal about being happy alone rather than with the wrong person following her high-profile divorces from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. "When [my marriages] came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore," she explained while speaking to Elle in 2018.

"Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic... but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive," she continued. "To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice."

So, it sounds like Aniston is definitely pretty self-aware when it comes to romances, but what does Duritz really make of his time with the star? Read on for all the details on their romance.