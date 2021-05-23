Nearly A Third Of People Think Jennifer Aniston Should Date This Celeb

Jennifer Aniston has been America's sweetheart ever since she played the beloved role of Rachel Green on the hit show "Friends." The 52-year-old actor not only has won over fans' hearts throughout her successful career, but also a few celebrities as well. Over the last decade, Aniston has "dated a who's who of men in the film, television, and music industries," which comes to no surprise, given her easy-to-get-along-with personality and effortlessly gorgeous looks.

Interest in her relationship status basically began back in the late '90s and early 2000s, when she and heartthrob Brad Pitt took over red carpets and headlines "as one of Hollywood's hottest couples," via Us Weekly. The pair, while seemingly appearing picture-perfect, eventually called it quits in 2005. But that didn't stop Aniston from moving on to a number of well-known, attractive men in Hollywood. According to Us Weekly, Aniston's list of famous exes and flings consists of Vince Vaughn, John Mayer, Bradley Cooper, and her most recent split, Justin Theroux. Aniston and Theroux were married from 2015 to 2018.

However, despite having two failed marriages and a long list of exes, a source close to Aniston told Us Weekly that "she hasn't given up on love." We, too, believe that Aniston won't remain single for long, and therefore, decided to conduct a survey to see who she should date next.

Wondering which celeb fans think Aniston should date? Turns out it's a former flame. Keep reading to find out our results.