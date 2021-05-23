Nearly A Third Of People Think Jennifer Aniston Should Date This Celeb
Jennifer Aniston has been America's sweetheart ever since she played the beloved role of Rachel Green on the hit show "Friends." The 52-year-old actor not only has won over fans' hearts throughout her successful career, but also a few celebrities as well. Over the last decade, Aniston has "dated a who's who of men in the film, television, and music industries," which comes to no surprise, given her easy-to-get-along-with personality and effortlessly gorgeous looks.
Interest in her relationship status basically began back in the late '90s and early 2000s, when she and heartthrob Brad Pitt took over red carpets and headlines "as one of Hollywood's hottest couples," via Us Weekly. The pair, while seemingly appearing picture-perfect, eventually called it quits in 2005. But that didn't stop Aniston from moving on to a number of well-known, attractive men in Hollywood. According to Us Weekly, Aniston's list of famous exes and flings consists of Vince Vaughn, John Mayer, Bradley Cooper, and her most recent split, Justin Theroux. Aniston and Theroux were married from 2015 to 2018.
However, despite having two failed marriages and a long list of exes, a source close to Aniston told Us Weekly that "she hasn't given up on love." We, too, believe that Aniston won't remain single for long, and therefore, decided to conduct a survey to see who she should date next.
Wondering which celeb fans think Aniston should date? Turns out it's a former flame. Keep reading to find out our results.
Fans want Jen to rekindle a romance with Bradley Cooper
In 2021, Nicki Swift decided to conduct a poll to find out who they think Jennifer Aniston should date — and the results are not what we expected! While it's no surprise many of Aniston's fans have been hopeful of her and Brad Pit to pull a "Bennifer" and make a comeback, our survey reveals another celeb that they want the "Morning Show" actor to date again.
Per our data, Bradley Cooper received the most votes with 32.62% — nearly a third of the results. Chris Evans was also a contender and received 17.38%, followed by Colin Farrell with 11.91% votes, Jon Hamm with 9.38%, Bill Hader with 8.98%, and even Harry Styles with 6.45%. Meanwhile, 13.28% of our votes put "other" in the survey.
According to Hollywood Life, Aniston and Cooper had a "brief romance" back in 2009 while filming the rom-com "He's Just Not That Into You." The outlet reported that "very little is known about the relationship, but the pair are believed to have remained friendly." So, our readers may be in luck for this friendship to be ignited into something more. Here's to hoping that we see these two former co-stars make romance rumors swirl again.