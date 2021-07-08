How Was The Mood Between William And Harry When They Saw Each Other Last?

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited on July 1 to unveil the statue of their mother Princess Diana and the ceremony in Kensington Palace's Sunken Gardens was truly a sight to behold.

Although the brothers were reportedly going to give separate speeches at the event, they decided on a joint statement instead. They explained the meaning of the statue, saying, "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better." William and Harry continued, "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

Kensington Palace (via ITV) explained the significance of William and Harry commissioning the statue, saying it was important to "recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world." Both believe the statue will "help future generations understand the significance of her place in history." It's clear the public was focused on the unveiling of the statue, but William and Harry's interaction during the event has us buzzing, too. Keep reading for more details.