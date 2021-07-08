The Truth About Threatening Calls Nancy Pelosi Kept Receiving

This article contains threats of violence.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certainly has a lot on her plate in between her congressional duties, her role as one of the leaders of the Democratic party, and her other duties pertaining to her job as a representative for the state of California. But there's one matter no member of Congress should have to worry about: their safety. Unfortunately for Pelosi, the 81-year-old career politician has recently been the target of an Ohioan man just months after Pelosi was also nearly attacked by right-wing insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

As Cleveland.com reported on July 6, a resident of Cleveland disclosed during a hearing at the city's U.S. district court that he had made repeated phone calls to police stations in multiple states, during which he stated his intentions to do Pelosi harm.

