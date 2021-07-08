The Real Reason Lady Gaga's No-Makeup Look Is Turning Heads

Lady Gaga posed topless and without any makeup in an Instagram post on July 6, which has fans praising her all-natural glow. "May your [black heart emoji] shine like the [sun emoji]," the actor captioned the video that shows her using an arm to cover her bare chest as she looks at the camera while her hair blows in the wind. It's unclear where Gaga took the shot, but it appears she is in a backyard somewhere away from New York City.

In the comments, fans could not help but gush over her makeup-free look. "So beautiful!" one person wrote. "I love you so much more that you decided to be yourself," another commented. "You are so extra gorgeous when you go al la natural," someone else added.

The singer's latest look goes far beyond what the public is used to. After all, she is known for glamming it up whenever she gets the chance. However, in recent years, Gaga has swapped her full makeup looks for a more natural vibe — and even though she launched a makeup company, Haus Labs, that has nit stopped her from embracing the skin she's in, especially since Lady Gaga has "the most incredible skin in the business," according to her longtime makeup artist, Sarah Tanno.