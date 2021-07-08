The Real Reason Lady Gaga's No-Makeup Look Is Turning Heads
Over the years, Lady Gaga has proven she's a chameleon after transforming her look more times than we can count throughout her award-winning singing and acting career. She has gone from walking the red carpet in full glam (such as her iconic meat dress and Super Bowl Halftime ensemble) to essentially zero makeup while promoting "A Star Is Born" in 2018. As it turns out, the movie is what helped Lady Gaga embrace her natural look.
The singer said it was her co-star Bradley Cooper who encouraged her to wear less makeup. "It put me in the right place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels — that was real. I'm so insecure. I like to preach, but I don't always practice what I preach," she told the Los Angeles Times. From there, it seems like Gaga found her confidence and has since been sharing more no-makeup photos on social media. Scroll ahead to see why Gaga's latest au naturel Instagram post is turning heads.
Lady Gaga is embracing her natural look
Lady Gaga posed topless and without any makeup in an Instagram post on July 6, which has fans praising her all-natural glow. "May your [black heart emoji] shine like the [sun emoji]," the actor captioned the video that shows her using an arm to cover her bare chest as she looks at the camera while her hair blows in the wind. It's unclear where Gaga took the shot, but it appears she is in a backyard somewhere away from New York City.
In the comments, fans could not help but gush over her makeup-free look. "So beautiful!" one person wrote. "I love you so much more that you decided to be yourself," another commented. "You are so extra gorgeous when you go al la natural," someone else added.
The singer's latest look goes far beyond what the public is used to. After all, she is known for glamming it up whenever she gets the chance. However, in recent years, Gaga has swapped her full makeup looks for a more natural vibe — and even though she launched a makeup company, Haus Labs, that has nit stopped her from embracing the skin she's in, especially since Lady Gaga has "the most incredible skin in the business," according to her longtime makeup artist, Sarah Tanno.