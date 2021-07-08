DMX's Official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

The following article includes details of drug abuse.

The official cause of rapper DMX's death has been determined, months after the Ruff Ryder died at age 50. DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was hospitalized on April 2 after suffering from a heart attack. At the time, his family said he was in a vegetative state and told People, "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers." His manager Nakia Walker told BuzzFeed that the "Exit Wounds" star had "lung and brain failure and no brain activity," and that everyone was "just praying and waiting."

While DMX remained on life support, fans gathered outside of a New York hospital to hold a prayer vigil. But DMX never recovered, and on April 9, the hip-hop legend died. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family announced. They added, "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end."

In May, his collaborator Swizz Beatz released DMX's last album, which was originally intended to be his comeback, according to New York Post. A memorial service was also held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with performances and tributes to the late rapper. Yet now there's even more closure for fans with the release of his cause of death.