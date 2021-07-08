Inside Emma Corrin's Gender Identity Journey

"The Crown" actor Emma Corrin shared several powerful photographs on their Instagram page on July 5, and the images generated a huge response from fans and followers. Most of Corrin's supporters are familiar with the actor's work as Princess Diana in the Netflix series "The Crown," a role show creator Peter Morgan felt may have been destiny for the young star. Morgan told The Guardian he thought "a small part" of Corrin might agree that they "ha[ve] an uncanny, fated connection to the character and was born to play the part."

Speaking with The Guardian, Corrin detailed an "overwhelming appreciation" for Diana's "complexity," adding that they "went into every working day thinking about this swinging scale of vulnerability and strength." And while Corrin was appreciative of the opportunity, the actor is "also quite pleased to move on."

Corrin's latest Instagram photos aren't about filming "The Crown." Instead, the actor has shared a glimpse into their gender identity journey. "I do whatever I can to resist changing anything about myself for the satisfaction of other people," Corrin told The Guardian in January 2021. And if the comments on the star's latest post are any indication, fans are just happy the actor is doing what's best for them.