The Real Reason Marilyn Manson Turned Himself In To The Authorities

Marilyn Manson is known for pushing the envelope. And while the rocker has been at the center of plenty of headlines throughout his life, many of them have been pretty negative in recent years, including some incredibly serious allegations against him. In February, actor Evan Rachel Wood took to Instagram to drop a bombshell allegation against the singer. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she wrote about her relationship with Manson. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." The post received a lot of attention from fans, who flooded in with support.

Manson took to his own Instagram account to deny the claims against him, stating that he has done nothing wrong in any of them. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misinterpret the past, that is the truth." Since Wood came forward, several other women also have followed in her footsteps (via Pitchfork). Another one of Manson's girlfriends alleged that the rocker "raped and threatened to kill her," per the outlet, in a chilling report. This is some serious stuff.

