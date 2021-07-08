Christina Haack Gets Real About Why She Kept New Boyfriend A Secret
HGTV star Christina Haack is sharing an inside look into her relationship on her own terms. In a heartfelt post to Instagram on July 8, she revealed that she has been with her boyfriend, Josh Hall, for a few months and that she felt an instant connection as soon as they met.
"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight ... I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)," Haack revealed with a photo of Josh's arm around her (seen below). She previously said she looked forward to working on herself in another candid post about the state of her life in September 2020.
The mother of three's revelation comes just one day after photographs of the star walking with Hall at the Los Angeles International Airport circulated in the media. They were walking hand-in-hand, per People. Haack added that the couple has had a "few solid months" to get to know each other, and are now ready to take their budding romance public. Keep scrolling to learn about why Haack kept her new boyfriend a secret.
Christina Haack is protective over her relationship
Christina Haack has had two marriages unfold in front of the public eye, and she wanted to be careful when starting her new relationship with Josh Hall — especially because she knows how hard navigating the media attention can be.
"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she explained in her candid caption. "So called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down," she said.
Haack then admitted she got nervous when the paparazzi found her and Josh Hall at the airport. "I know they dig and dig and I didn't ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family. Which obviously has already begun to a uncomfortable degree," she said, clearly annoyed. She added that she thinks the media can turn "new relationships into a circus."
However, Haack is confident that she and Josh can stay away from reading stories about themselves and simply focus on their growing relationship. She ended her post by thanking her new beau for the "romantic tropical vacation" and reminding followers that she will live life on her own terms.