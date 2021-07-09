How Long Has Christina Haack Really Been Dating Her Boyfriend For?

HGTV fans know you can count on Christina Haack to do two things: put open concept everything in her renovations, and stay with a man on her arm. Shortly after her second ex-husband Ant Anstead went public with his relationship with Renée Zellweger, Christina revealed that she had a new man of her own. His name is Joshua Hall, and he's a realtor.

Going public with her new man seemed to go in direct contradiction with a claim that Christina made just last month after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized. "I'm focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive," she told People. "I'm focusing on myself and the kids and having fun."

So the question then begged itself: now that Christina went public with Joshua, how long had she really been dating him? Here's what we found out.