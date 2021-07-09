How Much Was William Smith Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Actor William Smith, known for his roles in "Rich Man, Poor Man" and "Meet Me in St. Louis," died July 5 at age 88, per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor played many rugged and "tough guy" roles, and THR claimed Smith was in "two of the more remarkable brawls in movie history." According to Extra TV, Smith and Clint Eastwood performed one of the longest on-screen fights ever with no doubles in the film "Any Which Way You Can." But some fans may wonder what Smith's worth was when he died.

Extra TV reported that Smith died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. According to THR, Smith spent a mind-blowing 70 years working in TV and films, with 289 credits on IMDb. Smith played the father of Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Conan the Barbarian," and he wrote his own lines the monologue at the movie's start.

Smith played "tough guy" roles because he was an accomplished athlete and rugged guy off-screen. According to IMDb, Smith was assigned to a special security squadron in the Korean War because he was fluent in five languages. Smith was a UCLA champion discus thrower, a black belt in the martial arts, and a lifelong bodybuilder. With a career that spanned seven decades, how much was Smith worth when he died? Keep reading to learn more.