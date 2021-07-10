How Did Ariana Biermann Really Lose Nearly 50 Pounds?

Ariana Biermann has undergone quite the transformation since she made her TV debut way back in 2008 during the first season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter has blossomed in front of fans' eyes and hasn't been afraid to show off her new look over on her Instagram account.

Ariana's changing looks have long been a topic of conversation for "RHOA" fans and viewers of the Biermann clan's now canceled spinoff, "Don't Be Tardy" – no more so than after Ariana first started showing off her dramatic weight loss on Instagram (via Bravo).

Kim also got candid about her daughter's new look, telling Entertainment Tonight in February 2019 that Ariana had lost around 30 pounds and had "really kind of come into her own."

Kim also shared how receiving negative comments on social media affected Ariana's confidence. "People on Instagram, especially, are so f**king rude about it that I have to monitor her page constantly because of the nasty comments," she said, noting that the initial body shaming comments then turned into people accusing Ariana of editing her photos. "It's a constant battle, and I always want my girls to love themselves, no matter what size they are," Kim added.

Ariana is now being forced to hit back on social media regarding her weight loss, just days after she opened up about the work she's had done. Read on for what she's saying now.