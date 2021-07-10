How Is Christina Haack's New Boyfriend Connected To Her Ex Tarek?

Christina Haack can't stop raving about her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall. "I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight," she wrote in an Instagram post on July 8. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she continued. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," adding that they'd already spent "a few solid months of just us getting to know each other."

And, according to People, Tarek El Moussa — Christina's first ex-husband and her current "Flip or Flop" co-star — is supportive of the relationship but only just found out about it. "We don't know their situation. We're kind of just finding out too and just learning," he said to the outlet on July 8.

But, as it turns out, there's a connection between Joshua Hall and Tarek El Moussa. Keep reading to learn more.