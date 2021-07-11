Inside Sha'Carri Richardson's First Public Appearance After Her Olympic Suspension
Sha'Carri Richardson has been a hot topic of conversation in the last month, following her controversial suspension from the Tokyo Olympics. The sprinter, who was disqualified from the Team USA Olympic track and field roster for having a positive marijuana test, has kept a low profile since the highly talked-about scenario went down. However, Richardson made her first appearance since the controversy began, stepping out at the 2021 ESPY Awards on July 10 with a big smile on her face.
The athlete's appearance at the coveted event comes four days after she was supposed to run in the women's 4x100m relay race. Richardson, who was poised to be a top contender in the Tokyo games, was ousted from the U.S. Olympic team due to a failed drug test. As Today reported, Richardson tested positive for THC — the chemical in marijuana — after she won the women's 100-meter race at the track and field trials in Oregon on June 19.
"I know what I did, I know what I'm supposed to do ... and I still made that decision," Richardson said on Today following her suspension, revealing she ingested marijuana in Oregon — where it is legal — after finding out her biological mother died. "I'm not making an excuse or looking for empathy in my case." Since her suspension, Richardson has received endless support from fellow athletes and celebs, including Seth Rogen, Dwyane Wade, and Odell Beckham Jr. For details on Richardson's appearance at the ESPY Awards, keep scrolling.
Sha'Carri Richardson is all smiles at the 2021 ESPYs
Sha'Carri Richardson turned heads at the 2021 ESPY Awards in New York City on July 10. The sprinter wore a dazzling black dress draped in sparkles and accessorized her look with a stylish choker necklace while walking the red carpet at the A-list event. Richardson — who was also rocking long, red locks — ditched her usual track and field uniform for the flawless frock as she made her first public appearance since her one-month Olympic suspension.
The talented runner appeared in great spirits despite the ongoing situation surrounding her disqualification from the Tokyo Olympics, flashing a smile as she appeared on the screen, per ET. Richardson was even a good sport when she became the focus of host Anthony Mackie's monologue bit. Joking about the massive height of The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport, where the ESPYs were held, Mackie joked the crowd was very "high" up. "Weed is a de-enhancing drug ... I don't get how you justify not letting her run," he added, People reported.
Richardson's suspension has caused an uproar from her supporters and internet users, who have called for the Olympics to adjust their rules on marijuana. Per People, the USATF put out a statement following her disqualification, saying while the governing body for the sports of track and field "fully agrees" that "rules related to THC should be reevaluated," it finds no choice but to "maintain fairness" and "adhere to the current anti-doping code."