Inside Sha'Carri Richardson's First Public Appearance After Her Olympic Suspension

Sha'Carri Richardson has been a hot topic of conversation in the last month, following her controversial suspension from the Tokyo Olympics. The sprinter, who was disqualified from the Team USA Olympic track and field roster for having a positive marijuana test, has kept a low profile since the highly talked-about scenario went down. However, Richardson made her first appearance since the controversy began, stepping out at the 2021 ESPY Awards on July 10 with a big smile on her face.

The athlete's appearance at the coveted event comes four days after she was supposed to run in the women's 4x100m relay race. Richardson, who was poised to be a top contender in the Tokyo games, was ousted from the U.S. Olympic team due to a failed drug test. As Today reported, Richardson tested positive for THC — the chemical in marijuana — after she won the women's 100-meter race at the track and field trials in Oregon on June 19.

"I know what I did, I know what I'm supposed to do ... and I still made that decision," Richardson said on Today following her suspension, revealing she ingested marijuana in Oregon — where it is legal — after finding out her biological mother died. "I'm not making an excuse or looking for empathy in my case." Since her suspension, Richardson has received endless support from fellow athletes and celebs, including Seth Rogen, Dwyane Wade, and Odell Beckham Jr. For details on Richardson's appearance at the ESPY Awards, keep scrolling.