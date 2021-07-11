What Kamala Harris Says She Needs To Do With President Biden

On January 20, 2021, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the 49th vice president of the United States. Since her inauguration, Vice President Harris has been tasked with numerous responsibilities from President Joe Biden, including solving the issues surrounding the crisis at the United States' southern border, expanding voting rights' access, increasing access to broadband internet across the country, and helping address racial inequality, to name just a few, reported Fox News. While the vice president is an accomplished woman, having a lot on her plate at once could seem counterintuitive to the progress of those issues.

Among other points, Harris addressed the number of jobs President Biden gave her in a news special that aired on BET, entitled "State of Our Union." The vice president sat down with Soledad O'Brien to address the issues currently facing Black Americans and to talk a bit about how the federal government was going to step up and help, often in initiatives headed by Harris. As the United States' first-ever vice president of Black and South Asian descent, Harris may seem to be the perfect person suited to address some of the most vital issues facing America in 2021. And although it seems like Harris has a great working relationship with the president, she did share with O'Brien that there was one thing she should probably be doing with him that she's not currently.

Keep scrolling to find out exactly what Vice President Harris says she should be doing with President Biden.