The Real Reason Princess Eugenie Had To Postpone The Christening Of Her Son
Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on February 9 and seemed thrilled to introduce him on Instagram with her husband Jack. "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," she wrote. "We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."
According to People, the family is living at Frogmore Cottage, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once called home. Harry and Meghan did not seem to mind offering their abode to the new family, per a separate People report. "They are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family." In addition to the cottage's close proximity to Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, it's also a quick walk to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. "When the Queen is there on a Sunday afternoon, it is a five-minute walk up the hill for tea with Granny. It is gorgeous," the source added.
Although Eugenie and Jack seem to be settling into parenthood quite nicely, they had to push back their son's christening. Keep reading for more details.
A COVID-19 scare pushed back the christening of Princess Eugenie's son
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will have to wait a little longer to baptize their son August Philip Hawke, according to People.
The ceremony was supposed to be held on July 10, but one of the guests was told to "self-isolate" right before the festivities, per the outlet. Eugenie's family, including Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were supposed to attend the event at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park. Due to coronavirus restrictions, no more than 30 guests are allowed to attend the ceremony and afterparty at the Royal Lodge, the home of Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson. According to The Sun on Sunday (via The Mirror), a source told the outlet that "[o]ne guest tested positive or was pinged for Covid contact and therefore no one else was able to gather. As a result, they called off the service and reception party afterwards at Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew's home."
Despite the delay, Eugenie seems to be enjoying motherhood and took August to see the wooden elephants in Green Park. She also gushed over her husband on Father's Day, calling him "the ultimate father to our boy!!"