The Real Reason Princess Eugenie Had To Postpone The Christening Of Her Son

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on February 9 and seemed thrilled to introduce him on Instagram with her husband Jack. "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," she wrote. "We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"

According to People, the family is living at Frogmore Cottage, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once called home. Harry and Meghan did not seem to mind offering their abode to the new family, per a separate People report. "They are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family." In addition to the cottage's close proximity to Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, it's also a quick walk to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. "When the Queen is there on a Sunday afternoon, it is a five-minute walk up the hill for tea with Granny. It is gorgeous," the source added.

Although Eugenie and Jack seem to be settling into parenthood quite nicely, they had to push back their son's christening. Keep reading for more details.