Everything We Know About Jodie Turner-Smith's Jewelry Theft

Jodie Turner-Smith is the latest celebrity to fall victim to jewelry theft. This time, it was in Cannes, France.

The British actor was in town for the Cannes Film Festival and spoke to the press about what it is like being a woman of color in the film industry. The "Queen & Slim" actor told Variety, "I want to make my life about not only working with incredible directors, but working with women, working with women of color, using the opportunities that I have to give opportunities to people where the industry is being gate-kept to them or [who] are not being given the level of respect they deserve when they are extremely talented."

No one expected that just after the interview the actor would be a victim of jewelry theft. "Didn't think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are..." Turner-Smith tweeted just after the interview. So what exactly went down that led the actor to the French police station? Read on for the details.