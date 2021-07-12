The Real Reason Robyn Dixon's Wedding Is On Hold

Out of all of the ladies of "Real Housewives of Potomac," Robyn Dixon has the most unconventional storyline. After facing financial and familial adversities, Robyn is tunnel vision on rebuilding the life she once had with her family. Season five of the hit reality series saw a happy ending for Robyn as she rekindled her relationship with boyfriend-slash-former husband, Juan Dixon. By the end of the season, the Coppin State University basketball coach popped the question seven years after their divorce in 2012.

Additionally, Robyn revealed during the season that the couple is in the process of building a house themselves instead of buying one (via Bravo). "We actually are building a house. We just got the permits so they're gonna break ground very soon," the reality star said on part three of the season five reunion. "And then hopefully we'll be done by May."

It's clear that Robyn and Juan are seeking new beginnings with one another as they close a dark chapter of their lives. With season six of "Real Housewives of Potomac" back on air, fans can expect to see the Dixons working on the next steps in their family. However, don't expect to see Robyn walking down the aisle this season. Here's why.