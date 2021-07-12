What Elizabeth Holmes' Relationship With Her Parents Is Like Today

As George Fuisz also recalled in his 2019 interview with Forbes, her parents were the ones who attempted to push her into attending Stanford University — the same school were she would eventually develop her idea for Theranos and the Edison, and infamously drop out of in order to pursue her dream and her company in 2003 at the age of 19.

However, according to Fuisz, Holmes' grades were not exactly up to snuff, so in order to get their daughter into Stanford, both Christian and Noel Holmes insisted she enroll in a Stanford pre-college program to study Mandarin, an opportunity which Holmes went along with, albeit unwillingly. "Elizabeth would call the house from China crying," Fuisz said. "Noel would take the calls from Elizabeth and ask my ex-wife to pick up. Elizabeth said, 'The people are dirty, the hotel is filthy, and I want to come home.' But Noel would tell her to stop complaining and get with the program.'"

As an adult, Holmes' mother told Fortune in 2014 (per Heavy) that she had been instrumental in overseeing Holmes' first patent application. "I saw her sit down at the computer, and for five to six days she barely got up." Noel continued, "I would bring her food occasionally, and she slept maybe one or two hours a night for five nights." According to Fuisz, Noel was also responsible for helping her daughter secure investors during Theranos' first years.