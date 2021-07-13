Have Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Kids Met?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been going strong ever since they rekindled their romance at the end of April. Though the two are yet to confirm by explicitly speaking out that they're an item once again (they called off their engagement back in 2004), the paparazzi snaps are doing all the talking.

Lopez and Affleck reconciled mere weeks after the former called it quits with Alex Rodriguez, with the duo telling Today in a joint statement that they felt they'd be better off as "friends." J-Lo and A-Rod were together for around four years and weren't afraid to entangle their lives during that time, as the former engaged duo very much blended their families. Lopez is mom to twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with her former husband, Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez is dad to Ella and Natasha, who her welcomed with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez and Rodriguez's kids got on like a house on fire, and the blended family were repeatedly spotted spending time together. Speaking to People in 2018, Lopez revealed the youngsters "embraced each other right away" and added, "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

But now that's all over, Lopez's twins have some new friends to hang out with. But how did the twins react to Affleck's kids? Read on for what we know.