How Khloé Kardashian Felt After Tristan Thompson Slammed Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian is snatched. And on July 9, she decided to flaunt her figure with an Instagram share. She sparked a frenzy on social media as more than 3 million people liked the photo and sang her praises in the comments section. Of course, things took a serious turn when one of her exes decided to take on another for daring to show his appreciation. Oh, the price you have to pay when you're Khloé.

Khloé's 30-year-old baby daddy Tristan Thompson showed his appreciation for his ex-girlfriend's pic and posted two heart and two drool emojis. Self-confessed sex addict Lamar Odom was also thirsting after Khloé and went full throttle by posting two fire, two heart-eye, a heart, and two loved emojis. Lamar also gushed that she was a "hottie," amping up the ante. Tristan decided to throw some shade at Khloé's ex-husband and directed a comment at him seemingly about Lamar's near-fatal overdose in 2015. "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Tristan blasted before adding two shrugging emojis.

Perhaps Lamar thought that KoKo was fair game now that she and Tristan have broken up for the umpteenth time? After all, he was seen disappearing into a bedroom with three girls in June, per the Daily Mail. Now that Khloé has two ex-lovers sparring over her, how is she coping with the testosterone-fueled rivalry? According to E! News, the 37-year-old had something to say.