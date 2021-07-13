What Does Lily Allen Really Think About David Harbour's Transformation?

British singer Lily Allen and "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour are one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples these days and we're totally here for it. As previously reported by Cosmopolitan, fans started to speculate the pair was an item after they were photographed attending a boxing match together in London. The following month, they were spotted together once again on the streets of New York. After the paparazzi snapped the duo kissing one another, it seemed they were both ready to make their relationship official.

On October 18, 2019, Allen and Harbour made their red carpet debut at the Champions for Change Gala in New York City. In the following months, they continued to be seen at high-profile events and appeared to be happily in love. After a family vacation in Croatia with Allen's two daughters — Ethel and Marnie Cooper — the pair tied the knot at an intimate ceremony at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in September 2020. During an Instagram Q&A in April 2021, Allen was asked about her marriage to the actor. "You know, it's kind of fab. I can't complain. My husband is a delight and I'm feeling pretty good these days," the "Not Fair" hitmaker said.

Since meeting Allen for the first time, Harbour has revealed he has lost weight, leaving the BRIT Award-winner to react. Keep reading to find out more.