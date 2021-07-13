The Strange Way Melinda Gates Travels

Bill and Melinda Gates shocked the world when they announced their divorce on May 3, and now Melinda is making headlines for another reason.

Bill made billions as the founder of Microsoft and Melinda ran their massive Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, but despite everything looking rosy on the outside, there were issues brewing behind the scenes. The couple released a joint statement on Twitter explaining their reason to divorce: "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

Right before news of the divorce went public, Melinda took their three kids (and their children's partners) to Grenada in March — where she reportedly shelled out $132,000 per night to rent Calivigny Island as a way to hide from the media, according to TMZ. Melinda is no stranger to traveling on her own terms — she's a billionaire — and she clearly spared no expense for this trip. But her latest jaunt is also turning heads. Keep reading for more details.