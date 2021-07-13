What Is Simone Biles' Biggest Fear?

As we finally approach the Tokyo Olympics after more than 12 months of delays (thanks, pandemic!) the name on everyone's mind is, of course, Simone Biles. The gymnast is a favorite for the gold at this year's games. It's a logical conclusion that Biles might win big this year, considering that at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, she took home four gold medals and one bronze, per the Olympics website.

Though gymnastics is her bread and butter, Biles has become a bonafide superstar, easily the equivalent of Michael Phelps or Usain Bolt. Well actually, as she said in 2016 (via Olympics.com) "I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps – I'm the first Simone Biles." With over 4 million Instagram followers, Biles rakes in thousands of dollars worth of sponsorship and endorsement deals with brands like Nike and Hershey, and she has her own line of gym equipment, per Forbes. In total, Biles' net worth is estimated to top $6 million, per Life and Style.

Given her success both on and off the mat, it might come as a surprise then, to learn that Biles, who has fearlessly chased her dreams all the way to Olympic gold, is afraid of anything, but apparently, she is. Here's what she's afraid of.