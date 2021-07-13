Everything We Know About Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Trial Separation From Her Husband

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is no stranger to drama — she's a former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," but her latest move on social media is raising eyebrows.

Fans of the show will remember when she came out as gay in a December 2020 GLAAD interview. "I like women. I'm gay," she said. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice." She and her husband Sean are not planning to divorce, but she is "not attracted to men." "I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family," she added.

As for Sean, he remains supportive of Braunwyn, saying, "She's so much happier and we don't fight," according to a January Page Six report. Although these two appear to be on good terms, they are once again making headlines — keep reading for more details.