Here's How The Siesta Key Cast Helped Kelsey Owens Through This Tough Time - Exclusive

"Siesta Key" set itself apart from many other reality shows when it highlighted Kelsey Owens' mom, Debbie Owens, and her move to Florida after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system in which the body attacks itself. Opening up about her mom's diagnosis, Kelsey Owens told Nicki Swift, "It was a very difficult thing to share on the show. I think it's something that I'm very private about. So to kind of come out and talk about it and have my mom be a part of the show was very tough."

However, despite the obvious challenges in sharing such a personal aspect of her life on TV, Kelsey found support in her "Siesta Key" co-stars. "But the other cast members, that's something that... No matter what, we have our differences, but when it comes down to it, we all do care about one another," Kelsey revealed. "And that's something that every single cast member has showed such great support, and it means the world to me to have their support when it comes to family and all of that and her health."

As for how her mom is doing now, Kelsey assured, "She's doing well. She has her good days and bad days, but she's just making the most of every day she gets."

