The Real Reason Kelsey Owens Was So Skeptical Of Chloe Trautman's Transformation - Exclusive

Season 4 of "Siesta Key" has already served up some seriously dramatic moments, from Juliette Porter slapping Kelsey Owens to Cara Geswelli tagging along on the group's trip, much to the dismay of, well, pretty much everybody. But one of the biggest surprises so far was OG cast member Chloe Trautman's announcement that she wouldn't be returning to "Siesta Key," marking the end of an era. Throughout the show's four seasons, Kelsey and Chloe have never really seen eye to eye for myriad reasons. So it's no surprise that Kelsey wasn't completely convinced by Chloe's declaration that she'd turned over a new leaf, for approximately the millionth time.

Kelsey, who recently launched her swimwear line By Kelsey Owens, told Nicki Swift of Chloe, "I don't think we've ever been super close." She explained, "I would say I think both of us have kind of had tension with one another, but I 100% am proud of her. And I think being on the show together, it's something that no one else can relate to but this group of us, so I definitely do treasure her in that way."

Nicki Swift sat down with Kelsey Owens to get all the gossip on Season 4 of "Siesta Key," and to find out why the model and designer was so skeptical about Chloe Trautman's transformation.