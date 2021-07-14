The Latest On The Lamar Odom And Tristan Thompson Instagram Drama

Khloé Kardashian may have just split from Tristan Thompson, but the drama continues — at least on social media. In the wake of fresh infidelity rumors, the on-again, off-again couple called it quits in June, Page Six reported. "For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," a source shared with People. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan." Perhaps this is why her ex feels comfortable showering Khloé with attention on Instagram?

On a July 6 Instagram post Khloé shared of herself in a skin-tight blue dress in front of the ocean, Thompson dropped in a heart-eyes emoji. He also shared a carousel of images dedicated to the mother of his child on June 27, where he gushed that Khloé is the "most amazing partner, mommy and best friend" as well as "the most loving human being I've ever met." Many fans are left wondering about the Boston Celtics player's motives, considering he and Khloé are infamously on the outs. "Although she's flattered by the attention Thompson has been giving her on social media, it's very confusing for her," a source dished to People. But buckle up, because things got even wilder when another of Khloé's exes — Lamar Odom — entered the fray.

Here's a quick look at the drama — as well as Khloé's alleged thoughts on the whole thing.