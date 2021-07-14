Britney Spears Secures A New Lawyer. Here's What We Know

Britney Spears shocked the world during her bombshell court testimony on June 23 where she detailed her seemingly "oppressive" conservatorship involving her father, Jamie, and a fleet of managers and doctors. However, she reportedly selected a new lawyer in hopes of ending it for good.

It appears that mom Lynne Spears is attempting to step up after Britney reportedly "begged her for help," as a source told People. In April, Lynne allegedly objected to Britney's $890,000 in attorney fees, referring to them as "procedurally and substantively improper." A source told the outlet, "Lynne feels there are a lot of concerns with the conservatorship. She feels Jamie has not been transparent with her and is helping Britney as much as she can." It's obvious Britney wants her life back, but the source noted this is a "complicated and complex situation." "She should definitely have more freedom. This is her life." Lynne and father Jamie divorced in 2002, per People, and Lynne, through a lawyer, called the father-daughter relationship "toxic."

Despite the drama, it seems like Spears is getting closer to ending her conservatorship and getting new representation. Keep reading for more details on her new lawyer.