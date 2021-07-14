How Are Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Doing As Newlyweds?

It appears that music superstars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are jumping headfirst into life as newlyweds. The couple recently tied the knot on July 3 in a backyard chapel on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. They were surrounded by an intimate group of just 40 of their closest friends and family, including Stefani's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Shelton's longtime friend and co-star on "The Voice," Carson Daly, even officiated their ceremony. A music industry source revealed to People, "It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter."

The couple first met in 2014 while both were starring on "The Voice," but didn't begin dating until a year later in 2015. That same year Stefani announced her divorce from Rossdale after nearly 13 years of marriage. Also in 2015, Shelton split from his wife of four years at the time, fellow country star Miranda Lambert. While it appears that Stefani and Shelton finally found true love in each other, they waited until October 2020 to get engaged after five years of dating.

While the ceremony was "emotional" for both of them, a source explained to People that the couple already felt like they were married to each other. "They talked about how they already felt married before the wedding, but when the day arrived, Gwen was still giddy and a bit nervous." These days the two are officially newlyweds, even if they may not have too much time to enjoy it.